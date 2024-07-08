Mumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Visits BMC's Disaster Management Unit, Takes Stock of Flooding Situation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Disaster Management unit and took stock of the flooding situation after the overnight torrential rains lashed the city, bringing life and commute to standstill.

During his visit, Mumbai Guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar and Suburban Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha were also present.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani briefed the CM and ministers on the prevailing situation.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "Since last night, Mumbai has received 300mm rain, around 200 water pumps of the Railways and more than 400 BMC water pumps are in service to drain out water. Trains on the Central and Harbour lines have resumed. Disaster management authorities, Army, Navy, and Air Force are on alert."

In a message on social media platform X, CM Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains, saying, "There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon."

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added in his post.

Overnight heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), disrupting suburban and long-distance trains, as well as road and highway traffic. The downpour stranded thousands of commuters on their way to work on the first working day of the week and led to the closure of schools for the morning session.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), several areas recorded between 200 mm and 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, from 1 am to 7 am. The forecast indicates that heavy rain will continue for the next two days.