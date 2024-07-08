Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Main Line Up & Down Fast Line Between CSMT and Thane Restored

Train Services on Main line Down & Up Fast line between CSMT - Thane restored at a restricted speed. Mail Express trains are also being moved, informed the Central Railways. However, the situation remains challenging across Mumbai's suburban rail network. Thane Railway station's foot-over-bridge is witnessing large crowds as commuters grapple with limited transportation options.

Many office-goers have opted to work from home due to the travel uncertainties. One commuter shared their experience: "Got to Thane Station just to know trains are not working. Luckily got a cab till Lower Parel, only to encounter water logging all around. Can't reach... heading back home."

Train Update

Up & Down Fast line between CSMT - Thane has been restored and Mail Express trains are also being departing with a restricted Speed. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) July 8, 2024

The scenario in Kalyan is equally grim, with passengers struggling to navigate the area outside Platform 1 due to ongoing construction work. The combination of water-logging and train cancellations towards CSMT has further complicated matters. Travelers have expressed disappointment over the incomplete state of construction at the station, which has exacerbated the monsoon-related difficulties.

Adding to the commuters' woes, floodwaters have inundated railway tracks at multiple locations along the suburban line, including Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, and Kurla. This submersion has caused additional disruptions to train services, compounding the challenges faced by Mumbai's residents during this heavy monsoon spell.