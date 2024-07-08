Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line From Wadala Road to Mankhurd Disrupted Due to Water-Logging On Tracks

Heavy rainfall lashing Mumbai since Sunday night has caused disruptions to Mumbai's Local train services, leaving many commuters stranded, including on the Harbour Line. Railway officials are working to resume operations, but passengers are advised to check live schedules and avoid non-essential travel.

Local train services were suspended between Wadala and Mankhurd railway stations due to waterlogging around Chunabhatti station. Train delays were also reported between Kurla and Bhandup stations.

Visuals From Thane Station

CPRO Swapnil Dhanraj Nila confirmed that services from CSMT to Wadala Road, towards Western Railway and Goregaon, and from Mankhurd to Panvel are operational, albeit with some delays.

"It has been raining heavily since night. More than 30 mm of rain has fallen in 6 hours. We are monitoring the situation and trying to keep the trains running. Due to heavy rains, especially on the main line, there is waterlogging around Kurla, Bhandup and here on the Harbour Line, from Wadala to Mankhurd, it is closed because there is a lot of water logging around Chunabhatti. These services are disrupted... We have cancelled some trains and diverted some trains... I appeal to people not to leave their homes unless it is necessary," said Ram Karan Yadav.

Swapnil Dhanraj Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, added that services on the Harbour Line were running normally until 9:30 AM. "After 9:30 AM, due to the water of Mithi River at Chunabhatti Station and heavy rains, a lot of water has accumulated on the track. Due to this, local services at Chunabhatti Station were disrupted. Now the services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Wadala Road are running normally. The services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Western, Goregaon are also being run. Along with this, the service from Mankhurd to Panvel is running smoothly but in the middle portion from Wadala Road to Mankhurd, no service is being run...As soon as some water recedes, efforts will be made to resume services from there immediately," Nila said.

On heavy rainfall in Mumbai, IMD Director Sunil Kamble said, "Around 270mm rainfall was recorded between 2 am and 6 am today. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain issued for tomorrow."

The heavy rains have caused significant disruptions across Mumbai, with waterlogging affecting several key areas and transport routes. Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary.