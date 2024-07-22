Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Running 30 Minutes Late Due to Heavy Rains

Local trains on Mumbai's Harbour Line are facing delays of around 30 minutes due to heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting intense rainfall across the city and its suburbs over the next 48 hours. This weather pattern is expected to bring varying intensities of rain, presenting both challenges and opportunities for residents and authorities in the region.

On Monday, heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The persistent downpour disrupted the city's lifeline, the Mumbai local trains, with signal failure reported at Kalyan station. As a result, down-line slow trains have been significantly impacted.

The IMD forecasts that the next 24 hours will be critical, with heavy to very heavy rains expected across Mumbai and its suburbs. There is also a chance of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas, requiring increased vigilance and preparedness.

As the city braces for these intense weather conditions, local authorities are advised to remain alert to any developments that could affect daily life and infrastructure.