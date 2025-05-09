Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Trans-Harbour Back to Normal After Brief Halt

Due to a tilted girder, local train services on the Trans-Harbour line have been restored after a brief halt in the early hours of Friday, May 9. Thousands of commuters and office goers were frustrated when trains were suspended between Vashi and Airoli. Crowds were also seen in videos shared by commuters from Thane Railway Station. The Central Railway imposed a traffic block from 1 am to 4 am to launch girders between Thane and Airoli. However, after the girder was launched, it was found to be titled the authorities, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has to extend the block up till 7 AM.

In a post on X, the Central Railway of Mumbai division said that, "#MMRDA had taken a #block from 01.00 to 04.00 at night on the trans harbour line to launch girders between Thane and Airoli. It has been noticed that the girders launched are tilted. Traffic has been suspended from 07:10 hours because of this."

Trans Harbour line Service Restored. https://t.co/WcslJ07SEq — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) May 9, 2025

However, the services have been restored to normal, and the first local train from Thane railway station left towards Vashi-Nerul. "Trans Harbour line Service Restored," said DRM, updating about the services on X.