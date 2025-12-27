Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Western Line Between Borivali–Kandivali Disrupted Due to Ongoing Block

Mumbai local train commuters on Saturday morning, December 27, face a delay in reaching their workplace and destinations as services on the Western Line were disrupted due to ongoing rail infrastructure work between Kandivali and Borivali stations.

During the early hours of the day, a rush of passengers was seen at the platforms waiting for the train. A passenger, while speaking to the news agency IANS, said we are facing huge problems due to train delays during office hours.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A passenger says, "It is very difficult to go to the office, and we are getting delayed in reaching our destination..." pic.twitter.com/DBzypG2dqG — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2025

"It is very difficult to go to the office, and we are getting delayed in reaching our destination," said a passenger on a Mumbai local train.

Earlier, the Western Railway had announced a special block of 30 days in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Borivali and Kandivali. The has already been in effect from December 21, 2025, night and will continue until January 18, 2026.

According to the release, a non-interlocking block will be imposed for the commissioning of an electronic interlocking (EI) panel at Borivali on the UP and DOWN fast lines from 1 am to 7 am on December 27/28 (Saturday/Sunday), 2025.

Due to the block, suspension of the 5th line, and closure of platforms 8 and 9, several suburban services will be cancelled, while some Borivali and Andheri suburban trains will operate only up to Goregaon on the Harbour line.