Mumbai Local Train Update: Services Resume After Hour-Long Protest by Railway Staff at CSMT Station

Mumbai Local Train: Mumbai local train was disrupted as Central Railway employees started a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station. Railway employees including motormen had started the protest at 5:30 pm. Due to this, the train service was closed from 5:40 pm. Local services resumed after an hour. Railway employees including motormen started the protest at CSMT railway station during the peak rush hour. Suddenly, all the trains going down were standing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and there was a huge crowd on the platforms. After that, the train service started at 6.45 pm.

Due to the protest of the employees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus of Central Railway in the evening, the motormen could not reach the local. As a result, the local trains were delayed at CSMT station between 5:50 and 6:45.

What is the reason for the protest?

The protest of Employees at CSMT on account of FIR by GRP against 2 engineers has been pacified and trains have restarted at 18.45 from CSMT.

What charges were filed against the railway engineers?

Passengers hanging from the doors of a fast local train going from Mumbai to Karjat and from Kasara to Mumbai collided with each other. As a result, five passengers died and nine passengers were seriously injured after falling from the running local train. Four months after this incident, the railway police have filed a case of culpable homicide against two divisional engineers of the Central Railway. The engineers have been accused of negligence and neglect of track maintenance.

Here's What Officials Said?