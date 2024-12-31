Mumbai Local Train Update: Special Trains to Operate on Central, Western and Harbour Lines for New Year's Eve; Check Timings

Western and Central Railways have announced the operation of special suburban trains to facilitate smooth travel for passengers on 31st December night and New Year 2025 (January 1). A total of 12 special trains will be operational during the early hours of January 1, 2025, to beat the extra rush of commuters.

Western Railway said it will operate eight special suburban services between Churchgate and Virar. "Western Railway will run 8 special suburban services on New Year's Eve (31.12.2024 / 01.01.2025 midnight) to provide better convenience to the passengers. All these special trains will stop at all the stations," said WR in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

All these special trains will stop at all the stations.

Downward Running Services (Churchgate to Virar):

Train 1: Departs Churchgate at 01:15 AM, arrives Virar at 02:55 AM.

Train 2: Departs Churchgate at 02:00 AM, arrives Virar at 03:40 AM.

Train 3: Departs Churchgate at 02:30 AM, arrives Virar at 04:10 AM.

Train 4: Departs Churchgate at 03:25 AM, arrives Virar at 05:05 AM.

Upward Running Services (Virar to Churchgate):

Train 1: Departs Virar at 12:15 AM, arrives Churchgate at 01:52 AM.

Train 2: Departs Virar at 12:45 AM, arrives Churchgate at 02:22 AM.

Train 3: Departs Virar at 01:40 AM, arrives Churchgate at 03:17 AM.

Train 4: Departs Virar at 03:05 AM, arrives Churchgate at 04:41 AM.

All these special trains will halt at all stations along the route to ensure maximum convenience for passengers. the Central Railway will run four special trains on New Year’s Eve.

Central Railway

Central Railway

Main Line:

From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan:

Departing CSMT at 01:30 AM, arriving Kalyan at 03:00 AM.

Departing Kalyan at 01:30 AM, arriving CSMT at 03:00 AM.

Harbour Line

From CSMT to Panvel:

Departing CSMT at 01:30 AM, arriving at Panvel at 02:50 AM.

Departing Panvel at 01:30 AM, arriving at CSMT at 02:50 AM.

The train timetable in all lines is designed to accommodate the extra rush during the New Year celebrations, which will provide a safe and reliable means of transportation for partygoers and night-shift workers alike.