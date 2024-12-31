Pune to Prayagraj: Special Bharat Gaurav Train for 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela to Depart on January 15, Details Inside

A special Bharat Gaurav train has been scheduled to depart from Pune for the Kumbh Mela on January 15 at around 10 PM, as announced by IRCTC Tourism Manager Subhash Nair. This train service is part of the Central Government's Dekho Apna Desh initiative, which has thus far operated 86 trains nationwide, enhancing domestic tourism.

Another special train will also leave from Pune for Uttar Pradesh's Kumbh Mela on the same date. A press conference held at Pune Railway Station, attended by Pune Division Regional Manager Gururaj Sonna, provided further details.

Nair noted that the train will feature full passenger amenities, including security personnel, CCTV, and food services. Additionally, a tent city equipped with essential facilities will be available at the Kumbh Mela site. The journey will span seven nights and eight days, covering Pune, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya, and will consist of seven sleeper cars, three third AC coaches, one second AC coach, and a pantry car. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this service.