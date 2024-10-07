Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains on Central Line Running 20 Minutes Late

Local train services are behind schedule on the Central Line of Mumbai division on Monday, October 7. According to the information, trains are late by almost 15 to 20 minutes towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in the early hours of Monday.

Commuters and officegoers have expressed their frustration on social media. One of the X, formerly Twitter, said, "The local train 95402 is delayed today by 30 minutes. Can you please explain the real reason behind this? Though we commuters are habitual of late suburban trains on the central line, today it's sheer negligence of the CR."

Also Read | Mumbai: Mith Chowky T-Shaped Flyover in Malad Partially Opens to Vehicular Traffic.

Another angry passenger travelling in Western Line which towards Churchgate show its anger on X said, "09.06 from BVI has not even started yet... Still trains are very very late😟🥺😡👎🏻although @WesternRly had announced that trains will be regular & no cancellation from 05/10/2024. The most useless senseless corrupt negligent Admin which gives false promises."

Dear Passenger,

We apologize for the delay in your train journey caused by the ongoing construction work on the sixth line between Kandivali and Goregaon stations. This final phase of the project is nearing completion.

We are working diligently to minimize delays and ensure the… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) October 7, 2024

In reply to the passengers' tweet, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway apologized to the commuters and said that the delay was due to construction work on the sixth line between Kandivali and Goregaon stations. "Dear Passenger, We apologize for the delay in your train journey caused by the ongoing construction work on the sixth line between Kandivali and Goregaon stations. This final phase of the project is nearing completion. We are working diligently to minimize delays and ensure the smooth operation of train services. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

However, there is no official announcement about the train delays in Central, Harbour or Western Line. Meanwhile, Central Railway has updated its time table for local trains, effective from October 5.