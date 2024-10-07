Mumbai: Mith Chowky T-Shaped Flyover in Malad Partially Opens to Vehicular Traffic

Malad residents will get some sort of relief from vehicular traffic as a T-shaped flyover near Mith Chowky was partially opened for motorists on Sunday, October 6. The flyover, which connects Malad east and west in Mumbai's suburbs, was inaugurated by Union Minister and MP Piyush Goyal.

Congress MLA From Malad West Aslam Sheikh, along with BJP Yogesh Sagar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) senior officials, were also present during the opening of the T-shaped flyover. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, clashes erupted between BJP and Congress workers over the flyover project.

Mith Chowky T-Shaped Flyover Video

According to the Indian Express report, the 800-metre-long flyover was constructed at the cost of Rs 45 crore. The flyover connects the East and West arm, which is the Marve area to the Western Express Highway in Malad East and is now operational for vehicular use. However, the other side of the flyover is set to open by the end of 2024.

During the inauguration Piyush Goyal said that the flyover near Mith Chowki junction that connects Marve Road and Link Road in Malad has been delayed. "Today, along with all the officials, the contractors have been instructed that the work on the bridge should be completed within the next one or one-and-a-half months,” he added.

According to the Express report, only two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMV) are allowed to use the bridge, while buses and heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering.