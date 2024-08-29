Mumbai's First Double-Decker Flyover and Metro Route Unveiled in Mira-Bhayandar (Watch Video)

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s first double-decker flyover in the western suburbs of Mira-Bhayandar was inaugurated and opened to traffic. This state-of-the-art infrastructure combines a double-decker Metro viaduct with a flyover on Metro Line-9, promising to transform daily commuting for residents. The double-decker flyover spans approximately 1 km and is elevated 5.5 meters above the current road level. It is designed to alleviate traffic congestion at key junctions such as Pleasant Park, Hatkesh, and Silver Park, and is built to handle heavy traffic, including multi-axle vehicles.

In addition to its functional design, the flyover includes enhanced features such as furniture, signage, and lighting, all inspired by the Metro Red Line. The new flyover is expected to cut travel time by 8 to 10 minutes, improve vehicle flow, reduce fuel consumption, and save drivers money. It will also help decrease vehicle idling, thus lowering greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. Furthermore, the elevated roadway contributes to noise reduction and preserves green spaces vital to the urban ecosystem. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) faced several challenges during construction, including relocating approximately 3 km of the main double-circuit Dahanu-Versova power generation line. This line was elevated to 75 meters above ground, becoming the second-tallest of its kind in Maharashtra.

#InfraStructure



A drive on the Newly opened #MiraRoad Bhayender Flyover 1st Phase on #MumbaMetro Line 9.



The road surface already appears bumpy.



🎥 via WA.#Infrapic.twitter.com/eoZ4XFqmvY — मुंबई Matters™👁️‍🗨️ (@mumbaimatterz) August 28, 2024

To expedite construction, the I-girder precast elements technology was used, along with the ‘Tyre Straddle Carrier’ technology, which allowed for the erection of U-girders during the day without disrupting traffic flow. This technology was crucial as the road accommodates around 800 vehicles per hour. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the project, stating, “The inauguration of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s first double-decker flyover marks a significant milestone for Mumbai and Maharashtra. This development will address traffic issues, save time and fuel, and represents a leap in modern technology and efficient planning. It will enhance traffic coherence and provide a more comfortable commuting experience for citizens.” MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee highlighted the integration of the flyover with metro pillars, noting, “The metro will operate on the upper level while vehicles will travel on the flyover below, ensuring smooth road-level traffic. This modern solution meets Mumbai’s transportation needs and supports future urban development by reducing congestion and providing a faster, safer, and more convenient travel experience.”