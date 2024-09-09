Mumbai Local Train Update: Trains Running 15 Minutes Late on Western Line Due to Ongoing Work Between Goregaon and Malad Stations

Local train services disrupted on Western Line during the pick hours of Monday, morning, September 9. According to the information trains are running 15 minutes late on slow line towards Churchgate due on ongoing work between Goregaon and Malad railway stations.

"Due to the ongoing work between Goregaon and Malad Station, all slow local trains on the Western Suburban line (Mumbai) are running 15 minutes late. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers," said Mumbai Division of Western Railway in a post on X.