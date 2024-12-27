Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Lower Parel Station to Have 5-Hour Block on December 27-28, Check Details

Mumbai, Western Railway lines lower Parel station will observe a major non-interlocking block on the midnight of 27 and 28 December 2024. This block will be effective for 5 hours, from 11:30 pm on Friday 27 December to 4:30 am on Saturday 28 December.

During this block, all slow line trains between Mumbai Central and Mahim stations will be diverted to fast lines. As a result, local train services will not be available at Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road and Mahim during the block time. According to an official, some local trains on up and down slow lines will be cancelled due to this block.

Due to NI work on UP Local Line and Down Local Line for the commissioning of EI at Lower Parel on Dt. 27/28.12.2024 from 23:30 to 04:30hrs. The repercussions are as under. pic.twitter.com/KifgZrBs04 — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 26, 2024

Passengers are requested to pay attention to these arrangements and plan their journey accordingly. He said, 'This block is being implemented as a part of the ongoing modernization work at Lower Parel station, which aims to improve the efficiency and capacity of the suburban railway network