Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Line Services Running 15 Minutes Late as Heavy Rain Impacts Morning Schedule

In Mumbai, the Western Line, a lifeline for thousands of commuters, is grappling with significant delays due to heay rains. As per latest update locals towards Churchgate are running 10 to 15 minutes late. Central Line services have also been hit with locals running late.

It is yet another wet day in Mumbai as the city has received non-stop rain since last night. According to the latest updates provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation there is the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph very have been reported in various parts of the city has also been reported. Mumbai has received heavy rains since last night. The rains have continued this morning which has slowed down the city. Traffic and local trains have been affected.