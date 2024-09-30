Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces Night Block between Goregaon and Kandivali Till October 1

Train services will remain affected due to a four-hour block at Goregaon and Malad stations on the intervening nights of 30 September and 1 October, Western Railway said in a tweet. The four-hour block will be taken on the up-and-down fast lines at Goregaon and the up-and-down fast and slow lines at Malad to continue constructing the sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali Stations.

🚧 Service Update for Passengers 🚧



On September 30 - October 1, 2024, a major 4-hour non-interlocked (NI) block will occur for the 6th line construction between Goregaon -Kandivli



🕕 Block Schedule:



UP & Down fast Lines at Goregaon & All Lines at Malad

from 00:30hrs. to… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) September 30, 2024

Also Read: Mumbai Local Train Update: Over 175 Services Likely to Be Cancelled as Speed Limits Reduced to 30 km/h for WR's Sixth Line Project Until October 4

Service Update for Passengers

On September 30 - October 1, 2024, a major 4-hour non-interlocked (NI) block will occur for the 6th line construction between Goregaon -Kandivli

Block Schedule:

UP & Down fast Lines at Goregaon & All Lines at Malad

from 00:30hrs. to 04:30hrs.

Train Operations:

Limited services between Churchgate-Andheri and Virar-Borivali during the block.

UP & DOWN MAIL/EXPRESS trains delayed by 10-20 mins.

Cancellation & Short-Termination List: Available at all suburban stations.

Last Suburban Train Details:

Churchgate (CCG) to Virar (VR): 91019, Dep. 23:27, Arr. 1:15

Churchgate (CCG) to Andheri (ADH): Dep. 1:00, Arr. 1:35

Virar (VR) to Churchgate (CCG): 91012, Dep. 23:30, Arr. 1:10

Borivali (BVI) to Churchgate (CCG): 91014, Dep. 00:10, Arr. 1:15

5. Goregaon (GMN) to CSMT: 98702, Dep. 00:07, Arr. 1:02

First Trains on Monday:

From Virar to Borivali: EXTRA Borivali SLOW, Dep. 03:25, Arr. 04:00

From Borivali to Churchgate: EXTRA Churchgate SLOW, Dep. 04:25, Arr. 05:30