Mumbai Local Train Upgrade: 7 Big Changes Coming by 2027

Mumbai’s local trains, often called the city’s lifeline, carry millions daily and are essential for office-goers. Even a day’s disruption can halt work for thousands. To meet growing passenger needs, the Western Railway is implementing a three-year upgrade plan. Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar announced the roadmap during his Mumbai visit. The focus is on reducing congestion, increasing speed, and improving comfort. The plan includes new corridors, additional tracks, and route extensions that will transform suburban travel. Here’s a breakdown of the major developments commuters can expect across the Western Railway network in the next few years.

1. New Corridor Between Khar Road and Dahanu

Construction is underway on a new corridor between Khar Road and Dahanu. Once complete, it will separate local and express train traffic, reducing delays and improving punctuality. This will ensure smoother, faster commutes for millions of daily passengers.

2. Sixth Track Between Bandra Terminus and Goregaon

Launched on November 5, 2023, this track eases congestion and allows better management of train schedules, benefiting both local and long-distance passengers.

3. Goregaon-Kandivali Track Operational

Inaugurated on October 7, 2024, this link improves connectivity and reduces travel time for Western suburbs residents.

4. Kandivali-Borivali Link by October 2025

Once operational, it will complete the Bandra Terminus–Borivali corridor, creating a seamless suburban route with fewer delays and better capacity handling.

5. Fifth and Sixth Tracks Between Borivali and Virar

Awaiting approval, this project aims to be completed by December 2027. It will significantly reduce congestion in one of Mumbai’s busiest stretches.

6. Third and Fourth Tracks Between Virar and Dahanu

Expected by December 2026, these tracks will remove bottlenecks caused by the current two-track system, allowing more frequent local services.

7. Harbour Line Extension from Goregaon to Borivali

Planned for completion by December 2027, this extension will open new commuting options and ease pressure on existing routes, making travel on Mumbai’s lifeline more comfortable and efficient.

These planned upgrades by the Western Railway mark a significant transformation for Mumbai’s suburban rail network. By adding new corridors, expanding existing routes, and separating local and express lines, the roadmap promises faster, smoother, and more reliable journeys for millions of daily commuters. Once completed, these projects will not only reduce travel time but also improve operational efficiency, helping the lifeline of Mumbai cope with its ever-growing demand. For a city where trains are more than just a mode of transport, these developments are set to make commuting a less stressful and more comfortable experience for passengers across the network.