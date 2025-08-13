Will MHADA’s Affordable Shops Scheme Boost Business Opportunities in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has long been instrumental in helping ordinary Mumbaikars fulfil the dream of owning a home. Its housing projects offer properties priced ₹20 to ₹30 lakh below market rates, making them accessible to middle-class citizens. Many residents are already living in MHADA-built homes, while others continue to apply through its annual lotteries in hopes of securing their own property. Now, expanding its scope, MHADA is set to offer not just affordable housing but also commercial spaces, creating a new avenue for small businesses and investors looking for budget-friendly options in Mumbai’s competitive market.

In a significant move, MHADA has announced an e-auction for 149 commercial shops across 17 prime locations in Mumbai. Registration for the auction will begin next Tuesday, with applications accepted until August 25, along with the required deposit. The bidding process will start online on August 28 at 11 am, and winners will be declared on August 29. The auction includes 124 shops that remained unsold in the previous round. The base prices range between ₹23 lakh and ₹12 crore, catering to both small entrepreneurs and large-scale commercial investors eager to secure a foothold in Mumbai’s retail sector.

Also Read: Kolhapur Heist: ₹55 Lakh Jewellery Stolen from CPR Department Head’s Home

MHADA has also detailed the deposit structure for participating bidders. For shops priced up to ₹50 lakh, a deposit of ₹1 lakh is required, while those between ₹50 lakh and ₹75 lakh require ₹2 lakh. Bidders targeting properties valued between ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore must deposit ₹3 lakh, and those above ₹1 crore will need ₹4 lakh to participate. The property will be awarded to the highest bidder, ensuring transparency in the process. This initiative is being seen as a golden opportunity for individuals and businesses aiming to purchase commercial spaces at competitive prices in one of India’s most expensive cities.