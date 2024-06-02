Mumbai Local Trains Update: Central Railways Mega Block Set to End Today, Details Inside

The 63-hour mega block on the Central Railway (CR) is ending today, Sunday, at 3:30 PM. However, local trains will only run up to Byculla and Wadala stations, even after the mega block ends. Passengers should take note of this. The mega block was carried out to conduct essential infrastructure works at CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Thane stations. A 63-hour block was implemented at Thane and a 36-hour block at CSMT for this purpose. Many local trains were canceled due to the block, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers have been urging the railway administration to finish the work promptly and resume local services smoothly. To address passenger inconvenience, the administration has committed to completing the planned work on time during the block period. Work at CSMT and Thane stations is nearing completion. Consequently, the 36-hour block at CSMT will conclude today, Sunday, at 12:30 PM. The 63-hour block at Thane will end today at 3:30 PM. However, due to the CSMT block, local trains will operate only up to Bhaykhala, Parel, Dadar, and Wadala today.

As a result, there might be inconvenience for Mumbaikars even on Sunday. On Sunday, 235 local train services and 270 local trains will be partially canceled. Additionally, 31 trains will be canceled, and 80 trains will be partially canceled. Passengers are advised to be aware of this, according to the railway administration.