Mumbai Local Update: Kandivali-Borivali Sixth Line Speeds Up, Tree Cutting Approved

The extension of the sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali on the Western Railway is underway, with 15 percent completed. Officials expect completion in the financial year 2024-25. This three-kilometer line will add an express lane in the down direction.

Western Railway has acquired 424 square meters of private land for the new line, and the demolition of 12 houses, which previously hindered progress, has been completed. So far, nine kilometers of the sixth route between Bandra Terminus and Goregaon and four and a half kilometers between Goregaon and Kandivali have been finished. The new express train route will become operational once the remaining work is completed.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has granted permission to cut trees obstructing the sixth road construction, and this work will begin soon, expediting the project.