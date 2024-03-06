Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Reduces CNG Prices by Rs 2.5/kg, Check Out the New Rates

Amidst anticipation of the Lok Sabha election dates being announced by the Election Commission this month, residents of Mumbai received a positive development. The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the city has been decreased by Rs 2.5 per kg. This reduction comes at a time when inflation concerns are prevalent among the populace, offering some respite. The state-owned Metropolitan Gas (MGL) has implemented this price adjustment, which is expected to alleviate some financial burden for consumers.

The company issued a statement late on Tuesday, indicating that the price reduction was attributed to a decrease in the production cost of gas. Effective from midnight on March 5, the price cuts are anticipated to alleviate financial burdens for consumers. Furthermore, it is expected that CNG prices will also decrease in other regions across the country in the near future, owing to the reduction in gas production costs.

State-run Mahanagar Gas Limited has decreased the price of CNG by Rs 2.5 per kg, resulting in the new rate being Rs 73.50 per kg. MGL primarily serves and sells gas in Mumbai, the nation's financial hub. While CNG prices have decreased in Mumbai, they remain stable in the country's capital, Delhi, and its adjacent areas. Presently, the price of CNG in Delhi stands at Rs 76.59 per kg.

