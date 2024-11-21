Mumbai, Malabar Hill Murder: Husband Strangles Wife with Towel After Heated Argument Over Jewelry and Suspected Affair

A tragic incident took place in Malabar Hill involving a 25-year-old woman, Yogita Sumit Vedvanshi, who was allegedly strangled to death with a towel by her 30-year-old husband, Sumit Laxman Vedvanshi. The incident reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over jewelry and suspicions regarding Yogita's fidelity.

Yogita and her husband lived in Shivaji Nagar near Kambala Hill High School. On Wednesday, they had a heated argument that escalated into physical violence. In a fit of rage, Sumit strangled Yogita with a towel. After she fell unconscious, he brought her to Elizabeth Hospital, where she was declared dead by medical staff.

The police began an investigation after learning about the incident. Yogita's mother, Lakshmi Suresh Nadal, 45, accused Sumit of murdering her daughter. She stated that Sumit had previously pawned Yogita's jewelry to a friend named Abhishek and that there had been ongoing conflicts between them, primarily about allegations of infidelity. On the day of the murder, another argument led to the violent act.

Following Lakshmi's account, the police have filed a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Sumit was arrested at home, and the towel used in the crime has been recovered. The Malabar Hill police continue to investigate the case.