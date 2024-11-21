Thane: Jawhar Forest Department Foils Massive Timber Smuggling Attempt Worth ₹25 Lakh

In a significant crackdown on timber smuggling, the Jawhar Forest Department seized contraband wood worth approximately Rs. 25 lakh during a late-night operation near Ten Naka Manor. The operation, conducted around 3:00 AM, involved intercepting a Tata truck (MH-12 CT 6571) loaded with illegal Khair (Acacia catechu) wood, with the vehicle valued at Rs. 15 lakh and the timber cargo estimated at Rs. 10 lakh.

Acting on confidential intelligence about two trucks transporting illegal forest produce, the forest officials set up a strategic ambush. While one truck was successfully intercepted at Ten Naka, the smugglers attempted to divert the second truck through an alternative route towards Nashik.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. Saipun Shaikh immediately alerted the Nashik Forest Circle's officials and vigilance team. Collaborative efforts between the Jawhar and Nashik forest departments resulted in the successful interception of both trucks. The operation was meticulously planned and executed under the guidance of Dr. Saipun Shaikh and Divisional Forest Officer Pradeep Patil.

Forest officials highlighted that this action is part of their ongoing efforts to combat timber smuggling and protect the state's forest resources. The intercepted vehicle and cargo have been seized, and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the smugglers who managed to flee during the raid.