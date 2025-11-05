Mumbai: Man Accused of Issuing Illegal Triple Talaq in Govandi; Family Charged with Harassment

A shocking case of domestic abuse and illegal triple talaq has come to light from Govandi’s Bainganwadi area, where a 25-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband and in-laws. The harassment reportedly began over her inability to cook and frequent taunts related to family disputes. Matters escalated when her husband, enraged that she had confided family issues to her brother, allegedly pronounced instant triple talaq.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Shivajinagar Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act against four members of the same family — husband Mohammad Fayyaz Siddiqui, mother-in-law Parveen Siddiqui, father-in-law Abdul Siddiqui, and sister-in-law Zainab Siddiqui. Police officials confirmed that the accused will be questioned soon.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a resident of Shivajinagar in Govandi, married Mohammad Fayyaz in November 2023 in their native village in Uttar Pradesh. The marriage was arranged by her father’s friend — Fayyaz’s father — with the consent of both families. During the wedding, her family had reportedly given a motorcycle, gold ornaments, and other household items as gifts.

After the marriage, the woman began living with her in-laws in Bainganwadi. Within just three to four months, tensions began to rise as the in-laws allegedly objected to her visiting her parental home. When she requested permission, she was told to leave permanently and not return. The harassment then escalated, with the family reportedly taunting her over minor household tasks and accusing her of being unable to cook.

In September, the woman discovered she was pregnant, but even during that period, she was allegedly denied food on time and subjected to constant verbal abuse. After she gave birth to a baby girl, none of her in-laws visited her at the hospital. The complaint further alleges that her husband told her he had brought her only to do housework and threatened to remarry for more dowry.

On September 23, a heated argument broke out between the couple over family issues. The woman later confided about the dispute to her brother, which enraged her husband. In a fit of anger, he allegedly pronounced “talaq, talaq, talaq” thrice, attempting to divorce her instantly. When her family tried to reason with him, he repeated the pronouncement in their presence, further shocking the victim.

Deeply distressed, the woman lodged a formal complaint at the Shivajinagar Police Station, following which a case was registered against all four accused. Police said an investigation is underway into the allegations of harassment and illegal divorce.