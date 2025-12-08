Mumbai: Man Arrested for Blackmailing 40-Year-Old Married Woman With Obscene Photos in Ghatkopar

The Ghatkopar Police have arrested a man for allegedly blackmailing his 40-year-old married girlfriend by threatening to circulate her obscene photographs and demanding extortion money. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nadeem Razak Inamdar. A case has been registered against him based on the complaint filed by the woman.

According to the police, the complainant lives in Ghatkopar with her husband and runs a beauty parlour. She had been in friendly contact with Nadeem for the past two years, and their friendship eventually turned into a romantic relationship. During this period, they grew intimate, and the accused obtained some of her obscene photographs.

Using these photos, Nadeem had been blackmailing her for the past several days, repeatedly demanding money. Fearing social defamation, the woman had paid him around ₹45,000 on multiple occasions. Despite this, he continued to threaten her for more money.

The accused allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship to her husband, kill her, and upload her obscene photos on social media if she refused to pay. He had recently demanded an additional ₹45,000 from her. When she refused, he reportedly called her husband and demanded money from him as well, threatening to defame the woman by making the photos viral.

Distressed by continuous blackmail and harassment, the woman finally confided in her husband. The couple then decided to approach the police. On Saturday, she lodged a formal complaint with the Ghatkopar Police, following which a case of extortion and criminal intimidation was registered against Nadeem.

Police arrested the accused late on Saturday night. He was produced before the court on Sunday, which remanded him to police custody. Officials have seized his mobile phone, where the obscene photos of the complainant were allegedly stored. Investigations are underway.