Mumbai: Man Arrested for Molesting 19-Year-Old Woman Onboard Local Train at Dadar Station

A man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mumbai's Dadar station for allegedly molesting a 19-year-old woman was molested onboard a local train. According to The Times of India report, an FIR was filed against 62-year-old DG Makhaan, who is originally from Delhi and works as a driver in the city.

The incident took place onboard a Mumbai local train to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on September 13 at around 12.30 pm when the victim and his friend were travelling on a CSMT-bound fast local train. When the train stopped at the Dadar railway station platform number 12, the accused touched the victim inappropriately, taking advantage of the heavy rush in the compartment.

Also Read | Mumbai: Girl Attacks Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour; Police Investigate After Video Goes Viral (Watch).

A complaint was registered at Dadar GRP and an FIR was registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was searched and arrested. He was produced before a local railway court, which remanded him to judicial custody.