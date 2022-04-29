Mumbai: Man dies during police raid at video parlor

One person was killed during a raid by Mumbai police. Dilip Raoji Shejpal, 57, was killed in a raid by the Mumbai Police's social services branch on Thursday (April 28) at the Sangam video game parlor west of Mulund in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

The deceased Dilip was a resident of Kalyan and was working as a collector in a private company in Bhandup. After finishing his office work, Dilip Shejwal went to Sangal Video Parlor. Customers inside the parlor fled during the police raid. At that moment, Dilip got scared and suddenly fell to the ground

The social services branch of Mumbai police had received information that gambling was going on in this video game parlor. Based on this information, the branch officials raided the parlor at night. Dilip was in the parlor at the time. Dilip was hit in the chest by a police raid on a parlor and his health deteriorated. He fainted on the spot. He was admitted to Agarwal Government Hospital by the police for treatment. But at that place, the doctors declared Dilip dead.

Meanwhile, police were accused of beating Dilip Shejpal. However, the police have denied the allegations. Police have claimed that during the raid at a video parlour, a 57-yr-old customer faced medical issues & was hospitalized by us immediately. He was declared dead at hospital. No assault happened. Even the family did not allege so. Mulund police have registered a case of sudden death in the case and further investigation is underway, said Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Circle 7.



