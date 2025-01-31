Mumbai: Man Found Hanging Inside Ranakpur Express at Dadar Terminus; Police Suspect Suicide

The lifeless body of a man was found hanging inside the Ranakpur Express train at the Dadar terminus in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 29. Police suspect suicide. The body was found in the early hours when the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were checking the train at the station.

During the checking, the bathroom door in one of the coaches of the express train was closed from the inside, and there were no responses from inside. This raises doubts for RPF officers, due to which they break the bathroom door and discover a man hanging with the help of a towel.

“Prima facie no foul play is suspected, and it seems to be a case of suicide. The post-mortem examination also indicated it to be a case of suicide,” Hemraj Kumbhar, senior inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, said to The Indian Express. However, railway police have registered an accidental case and are trying to identify the deceased person.