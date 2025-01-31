Gujarat Shocker: Tribal Woman Stripped, Tied to Motorcycle and Paraded in Dahod Over Alleged Extramarital Affair; 15 Arrested

At least 15 people, including four women and minors, were arrested by the police in Gujarat's Dahod district after a tribal woman was stripped, tied to a motorcycle, and paraded through Dhalsimal Village on Tuesday, January 28. They also recorded the crime on their mobile and circulated it on social media, which went viral and alerted local authorities to take action against the culprits. According to the Indian Express report, the victim was kidnapped by 15 to 20 people, including women and children from Dahod village.

Police rescued the victim from her in-laws after taking swift action after an investigation of the viral video. According to the police, the incident occurred under the Sanjeli taluka, where a married woman alleged that she was having an affair with a man in the village. The initial investigation suggests that the incident took place when a cousin of the woman's husband saw her with her lover.

Also Read | Dahod Police Use Drone Camera in Hilly Terrain to Catch Temple Thief; Video Goes Viral.

The woman's husband is already in jail in the murder case. A police official said that the woman used to stay with her in-laws after her husband was arrested. He added that the relationship between the woman and her in-laws was strained a few months ago, and she left their village to go to her parents.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Minister Rushikesh Patel says, "This incident is extremely painful and shameful for the entire society. As soon as the video went viral and came to the notice of the Home Department, suo motu action was taken, a complaint was registered, and 15 identified… pic.twitter.com/EE6c8C6s7g — IANS (@ians_india) January 31, 2025

Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel said, "This incident is extremely painful and shameful for the entire society. As soon as the video went viral and came to the notice of the Home Department, suo motu action was taken, a complaint was registered, and 15 identified accused were arrested based on video evidence..."

According to police, the victim was having an affair with a man from her in-law's village and left her parents's house to stay with the man. Seeing this, the cousin informed other relatives after a group of 15 to 20 persons, including women and children, gathered and dragged the woman out of the house of her paramour. She was allegedly beaten up and stripped by the mob.

The woman was then dragged up to the residence of her in-laws, from where she was brought back. Some persons from the mob recorded videos of the incident, and these were circulated.