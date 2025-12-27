Mumbai: Man Generates Fake Local Train Pass Via ChatGPT ; FIR Registered

Mumbai: Railway police has registered FIR against a 22-year-old man for creating and using fake railway pass. He allegedly generated the pass through ChatGPT. This incident occurred on on December 25, during a routine ticket check at Byculla station. The forged pass, valid between Mumbra and CSMT.

According to FPJ report, incident occurred around 12:45 pm on December 25, when ticket examiner Kunal Sawardekar was doing routine checks near main gate of platform 1 at Byculla railway station. When he asked accused to show ticket, he showed a railway pass displayed as a photograph on his iPhone 13 Pro.

TC suspected that pass was not displayed on the official UTS mobile application due to which Khan was subsequently taken to the ticket checking office for further verification. Senior authorities confirmed that the pass did not meet official criteria and was turned out to be fake. Upon investigating it was revealed that Adil Ansar Khan, a resident of Mumbra allegedly generated the one-month pass using ChatGPT after receiving guidance from a friend.

A forged pass, valid from November 24 to December 25 for travel between Mumbra and CSMT with a fare of Rs 215, was allegedly used by Khan throughout its validity. Following its detection, Sawardekar filed a complaint, and the CSMT railway police charged Khan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(2) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), and 340(2) (using forged electronic records), as well as relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.