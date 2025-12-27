Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on December 27, 2025: Services to Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Mega block on Sunday, December 27, schedule for all three lines, Central, Harbour and Western, due to which several local trains will be suspended or rescheduled. During the Sunday megablock, Mumbai local train services run changed timetable. Every weekend, the block is planned for infrastructure, maintenance work related to tracks, overhead wire and signalling.

Central Line

Down fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:36 am to 3:10 pm will be diverted to the Down slow line at Matunga station, halting as per their respective scheduled stops between Matunga and Mulund stations, and will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted to the Down fast line at Mulund station.

Up fast line services departing Thane from 11:03 am to 03:38 pm will be diverted to the Up slow line at Mulund station, halting as per their respective scheduled stops between Mulund and Matunga stations. These services will be re-diverted to the Up fast line at Matunga station and will arrive at their destinations 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line

Down Harbour line services to Vashi, Belapur and Panvel, leaving CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 PM, and Down Harbour line services to Bandra and Goregaon, leaving CSMT from 10.48 am to 04.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 9.53 am to 03.20 pm, and Up Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon and Bandra from 10.45 am to 05.13 pm will also remain suspended.

During the block period, special services will operate between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) at a frequency of every 20 minutes.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway between 10.00 am and 06.00 pm during the block period.

Western Line

A major Non-Interlocking Block will be undertaken for the commissioning of an Electronic Interlocking (EI) panel at Borivali on the UP and Down fast lines from 01:00 pm to 07:00 pm on December 27–28, 2025. During the block period, some UP Mail and Express trains will skip their halt at Borivali station.

Additionally, after the block, Borivali station platforms number 8 and 9 will remain suspended until December 29, 2025.

Due to the block, the suspension of the 5th line, and the closure of platforms 8 and 9, some suburban services will remain cancelled. Meanwhile, certain Borivali and Andheri local trains will operate only up to Goregaon via the Harbour line.