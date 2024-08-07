Mumbai: Man Struggling To Get Out of Over-Crowded Local Train Ignites Social Media By Storm, See Users Reaction (Watch Video)

Boarding in and getting out of crowded Mumbai local train is in itself a big task. Social media is filled with the videos of people struggling to get out of the train. Similar video in which man is trying his level best to de-board the train has gone viral on social media.

The video posted on August 5 has received over 1 million views and generated many comments. One user pointed out, “People suffocate, abuse, and fight to board a local train. This only happens in Vishwaguru Bharat.” Another user expressed their frustration, saying, “Instead of advocating for better infrastructure during the cricket World Cup victory parade, this is what you get.” A third user commented, “This is the everyday experience for salaried taxpayers in Mumbai and Thane.”

Another person shared their perspective, stating, “In a Tier 1 city, we’re living a Tier 10 lifestyle. People endure hardships and poor conditions while the government remains unaccountable, labeling these struggles as the ‘Spirit of Mumbai.’”

“Does a city that pays so much tax and has the richest Municipal Corporation in the world deserve this?” asked one user. Another remarked, “And that’s the First Class compartment—imagine how bad the General Compartment must be,” while someone else lamented, “It’s sad. We citizens are fighting among ourselves due to government failures.”

On a lighter note, one user joked, “The frustrated employee of the year.” A video from 2022 resurfaced, showing a troubling incident on a Mumbai local train. It featured Danish Zakir Hussain and other passengers clinging to the footboard of a train traveling from Kalwa, Thane, to Dadar. Passengers on a parallel train captured footage of Hussain tragically hitting a pole and being thrown off the train onto the tracks, leaving bystanders in shock.

The ongoing problems with local train travel in Mumbai highlight the urgent need for better infrastructure and accountability from authorities. Public frustration is evident, with many calling for improved conditions and a more responsible government response to the city's transportation issues.