Mumbai: Man Who Cut College Girl's Hair at Dadar Station Makes SHOCKING Confession During Interrogation

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for cutting the hair of a 19-year-old college student at Dadar railway station. The accused admitted to the crime during interrogation and revealed a shocking reason for his actions.

According to Loksatta reports, Gaikwad, who works for a private company, confessed during interrogation that he committed the act because he doesn't like women's long hair. The police also confirmed that the accused is not a psychopath.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Monday when the 19-year-old college student was on her way to Matunga. While walking towards the Western Railway foot overbridge, she felt something hit her and, upon looking back, saw a stranger placing scissors in a bag and fleeing. Her hair was found on the ground.

The student immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which showed her CCTV footage and advised her to file a formal complaint. She later approached the Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP), where her complaint was registered under PNC No. 3/2025 U/S 133 BNS.

The GRP registered an FIR and reviewed the CCTV footage, which showed a man walking close to the student. Police set a trap at the same location on Tuesday and arrested Gaikwad when he arrived at the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The case has drawn comparisons to the 'choti katwa' incidents in 2017, which caused widespread fear in northern India.