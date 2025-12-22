Mumbai: Man With Child Falls Into Drain After Footpath Collapses in Mira Road (Watch Video)

A man with a child walking on the footpath fell into a drain in the Mira Road area of the Mumbai suburb. The incident is reported to have occurred on Sunday, December 21, and the video of the incident was shared by a local X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC).

The footpath suddenly collapsed when the man with his child stepped on it, according to Gems of Mira Bhayandar. However, it said that the child luckily didn't fall into the drain.

A video shared on X shows a man struggling to come out of a drain along a highway where he fell with a child. Passersby and locals helped him and pulled him out of the drain. A man who learned to record the incident can be heard saying that the incident took place near Axis Mall.

Further in the shared video, a clip of Pratap Sarnaik, Minister of Transport of Maharashtra, was played in which he is promising better infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, an incident of a leopard attack shook the people of Mira-Bhayandar. At least seven people were injured, among them a bride-to-be who received serious facial injuries. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik visited Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital to meet the victims.

The Maharashtra government will bear the entire treatment cost of victims and three seriously injured persons will also get Rs 50,000 each, while one critically injured citizen will be granted Rs 5 lakh, Minister Ganesh Naik told FPJ.