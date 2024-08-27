Mumbai: Manager Duped of ₹51.36 Lakh in Online Share Trading Scam, Case Registered

A person working as a manager in a major company in Mumbai was duped of ₹51.36 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with the promise of making good profits by investing in online share trading. The victim has filed a complaint with the Central Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

According to information received from the Central Cyber Police, the 53-year-old complainant resides in Prabhadevi, Dadar. As per the complaint received by the police, the complainant came across a link on Instagram that offered the opportunity to earn lakhs and crores through online trading in the stock market. The complainant clicked on the link and was added to a WhatsApp group named "MSFL Stock Chart 33." The admin of this group was Juhi V. Patel. When the complainant messaged her about investing in online share trading, she sent him a link to "MARWADI Financial Services" and had him fill in his details to open a virtual account.

Through this virtual account, shares worth ₹10,000 were purchased via Google Pay. A day after purchasing these shares, ₹22,915 was credited to the complainant's virtual account. Seeing a profit in just one day, the complainant's trust in Juhi V. Patel increased, and he continued to invest money on her advice. In total, the complainant purchased shares worth ₹51.36 lakh on Patel's recommendation.

When the complainant attempted to withdraw the money accumulated in his virtual account, he found that he was unable to do so. When he questioned Juhi V. Patel about this, she began to evade him.

A police officer stated that when the cyber fraudsters hesitated to return the complainant's money, he realized he was being cheated and filed a complaint with the Central Cyber Police. In this case, the police have registered an FIR under Cyber Act 66(d) along with sections 34, 419, 420, 465, 467, and 471 of the IPC and have started an investigation.