Mumbai: MBMC Sprays Water On Illegal Firecracker in Mira Bhayandar

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) sprayed water on illegal firecrackers in shops and stalls in the Mira Bhayander area of Mumbai on Sunday, October 27, ahead of Diwali. The MBMC fire department took action against 18 illegal stalls that were found selling illegal fireworks and flouting the norms.

According to the FPJ report, water was sprayed on firecrackers in seven stalls, and stock was also seized from four errant stalls and buried in a deep pit by the officials. The fire department also suspended the licenses of seven stalls. At the same time, the process of cancelling the 'No Objection Certificates' of shops violating the rules despite obtaining the 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the Fire Department has been initiated.

The civic body deployed 29 fire personnel from two fire stations to check illegal firecrackers, stores, and stalls. The ban has been imposed on temporary firecracker stalls in public spaces, including roads and footpaths in the Mira Bhayander area. 2 Fire Station Officers, 4 Assistant Fire Station Officers and 25 personnel of the Fire Department were appointed to this team. The fleet included 1 water tender, 1 rescue vehicle, 2 mini water tenders, 2 pickups etc. Additional Commissioner Aniket Manorkar and Deputy Commissioner Sachin Bangar participated in this operation.