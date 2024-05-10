Mumbai Mega Block on 10 and 11 May: Local and Express Train Services to be Affected on Central and Harbour Line, Check Details

Mumbai: Due to the work of platform expansion on the CSMT station, the Central railway will have a two-day block on Friday and Saturday. The block will last from 12:30 am to 4:40 am on both days. Railway services will be suspended between CSMT-Byculla station on the Central line and CSMT-Wadala Road on the Harbour line.

Also Read | Mumbai Mega Block on 11 May, 2024: Local Train Services to be Affected on Western Line, Check Details



Suspended trains

On Friday, trains scheduled during the block viz., Madgao-CSMT Janashatabdi Express, Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express, Amritsar-CSMT Express, Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express, Howrah-CSMT Mail will stop at Dadar station. In comparison, the 9:45 CSMT-Kalyan and 11:05 Kalyan-CSMT local strain are entirely cancelled.



On Saturday, trains such as Madgaon-CSMT Janashatabdi Express, Madgaon-CSMT Tejas Express, Nagpur-CSMT Superfast Special, and Howrah-CSMT Mail will be suspended at Dadar station. During the block, locals between Byculla and CSMT on the Central line, and Harbour line's Wadala Road and CSMT stations will suspend suburban services.