Mumbai Mega Block on December 29, 2024: Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details Here

Mumbai Mega Block on December on Sunday: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will carry out a Mega Block on December 29, 2024, impacting local train services on the Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines for maintenance work.

The block will affect various services, including changes to Down slow and Up slow trains, as well as cancellations on the Harbour and Trans-Harbour lines. Special trains will be operated on select routes to manage the disruption.

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐂𝐒𝐌𝐓 - 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐲𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐒𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟎.𝟓𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟑.𝟐𝟓 𝐩𝐦

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 - 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐔𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and

DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐞 - 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟓 𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝟒.𝟎𝟓 𝐩𝐦

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and

DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

𝗪𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍 𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄

No Block

Passengers are advised to check updated schedules for alternative travel arrangements.