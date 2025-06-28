Mumbai Mega Block on June 29, 2025: Local Train Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details for Western Line

Mumbai Mega Block on Sunday: Commuters of Central, Harbour, and Trans-Harbour lines will face disruption in the schedule of Mumbai local trains as a mega block has been imposed on Sunday, June 29, for maintenance and repair works of railway tracks, overhead wire equipment, and other essential work to run services smoothly and timely on weekdays.

Central Line

Mega block on Central Line will impact train services between Thane and Kalyan railway stations on both Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm. As per the Central Railway (CR) release on Sunday Mega Block, Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 09.34 am to 3.03 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan railway stations and will halt at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up fast and semi-fast local train services will depart from Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.40 pm, be diverted on the Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane railway stations, and halt at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts. The train will then be re-diverted on the Up fast line at Mulund station and arrive at their destination 10 minutes later than its scheduled arrival.

Harbour Line

Train services on the Harbour Line during the Sunday Mega Block will affect train services between Vashi and Panvel stations. During this period, trains on the Up and Down lines will run behind schedule from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. UP Harbour line services for CSMT, which will leave Panvel at 10.33 am to 03.49 PM, and Down services to Panvel and Belapur leaving CSMT from 9.45 am to 15.12 pm will remain cancelled. Special local trains will run on the CSMT—Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-Harbour Line

During the Sunday mega block, local train services between Thane and Vashi railway stations will be operational from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. UP trans-harbour line trains towards Thane from Panvel will be cancelled from 11.02 am to 15.53 pm, and Down services towards Panvel from Thane from 10.01 am to 03.20 pm will remain cancelled.

There will be no mega block on Uran and Western lines this Sunday. Services will run according to the daily time schedule.