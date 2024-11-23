Mumbai Mega Block on November 24, 2024: Local Train Will Be Disrupted in Central Line on Sunday; Check Details of Harbour and Western Services

There will be no mega block in the daytime on Sunday, November 24, over Western Railway's Suburban Section of Mumbai local. However, track, signaling, and overhead equipment maintenance, a Jumbo Block, was implemented at Vasai Road Yard, including all goods lines, during the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, i.e., November 22 and 23. Also, there is no mega bloc in the Harbour line tomorrow.

There will be a Sunday Mega block in Central Line from 10.50 am to 3.20 pm. According to the Central Railway (CR), DN fast/Semi fast Locals departing CSMT from 09.57 am ( Karjat local S-17) to 02.42 pm (Asangaon Local AN-15) will be diverted on DOWN SLOW Line between Thane and Kalyan stations and will halt at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at destination 10 mins later than the scheduled arrival.

Check Timings of Mega Block

UP fast/semi-fast Locals departing Kalyan from 10.28 am (Ambarnath local A-26) to 03.06 pm(Khopoli local KP-8) will be diverted on the UP SLOW Line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will halt at Diva, Mumbra, and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts. They will further be re-diverted on the UP FAST Line at Thane station and will arrive at their destination 10 minutes later than the scheduled arrival.

Block in Transharbour Line

UP & DOWN TRANS HARBOUR line services will remain suspended between Vashi / Nerul and Thane stations during the block period. DOWN line services for Vashi, Nerul and Panvel departing Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and UP line services for Thane departing Vashi, Nerul and Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.