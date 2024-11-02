Mumbai Mega Block on November 3: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central Line On Sunday, No Block on Harbour and Western Lines

There will be a mega block only in Central Line and no block in Western and Harbour lines this Sunday (November 3). According to the Central Railway (CR), local train services will be affected in Central Line from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday.

Central Line

Down-slow-line services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on the down-fast line between Matunga and Mulund railway stations, halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations. They will then be re-diverted on the down-slow line at Mulund station and arrive 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP slow line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line at Mulund, between Mulund and Matunga railway stations, halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion stations. They will then be re-diverted on the UP slow line at Matunga station and arrive 15 minutes behind schedule.

Sunday Mega Block Timings

Trans Harbour Line

Local train services will suspended on November 3 on the Transharbour Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. According to the CR, Up & Down Trans-harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi, Nerul and Thane railway stations during the block period.

Downline services for Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and Upline services for Thane leaving Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.