Mumbai Mega Block on October 20: Local Train Services to be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines On Sunday; No Block on Western Line

Local train services will be affected on Central and Harbour Lines today (October 20) due to the Sunday mega block for several maintenance and engineering-related works. According to the Central Railway (CR), there will be 3 hours of block for non-interlocking (NI) work at Kasara Station. In Harbour Line, local trains on UP and DOWN lines will be cancelled from 11.10 am to 4.10 PM as 4-hour blocks are scheduled.

Central Line Block

Mumbai Division of Central Railway will operate special traffic and power blocks for non-interlocking works at Kasara Station, including the Extension and Widening of Platform number one and the extension of three R&D Lines in the Down Yard.

The Pre NI works are in progress with available corridor Margin and NI has been planned on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) & 21.10.2024 (Monday).The Blocks will be operated as under:

From 03.20 hrs on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) to 01.20 hrs on 21.10.2024 (Monday) [22 hours]. DOWN Line – From 10.40hrs to 13.40 hrs on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) [3 hours]. UP Line – From 12.40.hrs to 13.40hrs on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) [1 hour]. UP & DOWN Lines combined – From 19.20 hrs on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) to 01.20 hrs on 21.10.2024 (Monday) [6 hours].

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train New Timetable: 12 Additional Services in Western Line From October 12; Check Details.

Repercussions on Train Operations:

During UP & DOWN Lines combined – From 19.20 hrs on 20.10.2024 (Sunday) to 01.20 hrs on 21.10.2024 (Monday) [6 hours]

8 Services will be cancelled on 20.10.2024 (Sunday). 22 services will short terminate / short originate at suitable stations.

Harbour Line Block

Sunday mega block from Kurla to Vashi on UP and DOWN Harbour Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. DOWN Harbour Line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP towards CSMT departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled. Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.