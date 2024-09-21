Mumbai Mega Block on September 22, 2024: 10 Hour Jumbo Block on Western Line on Sunday; Check Details of Harbour and Central Train Services

According to the Central Railway of Mumbai division, local train services will remain disrupted in Western, Central and Harbour lines amid the Sunday Mega block on September 22 due to scheduled maintenance and construction work. As per the information, a 10-hour jumbo block will be imposed on the Western Line between Goregaon and Kandivali to complete the remaining construction work of the 6th line.

Meanwhile, in Central Line, trains are expected to run 10 minutes late or behind the schedule at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva and Dombivali stations, while Harbour Line to face local train disruptions from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm on Sunday between Kural and Vashi stations on both Up and Down line. Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period. However, there are no blocks on the Trans Harbour Line and Uran Line.

Western Line

A major 10-hour block is planned for the Western Line from midnight until 10:00 AM on September 22, 2024. This is to facilitate the construction of a sixth line between Goregaon and Kandivali. Key points include:

All UP Slow line trains will run on the UP Fast line from Borivali to Goregaon.

DOWN Slow line trains will operate on the Down Fast line from Andheri, with these trains being dealt with at Platform No. 7 of Goregaon station.

Due to platform unavailability, these trains will not stop at Ram Mandir, Malad, or Kandivali stations during this block.

Passengers can expect delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes for UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains during this period.

Central Line

On the Central Line, a block will occur from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on September 21 and 22, 2024. During this period:

DOWN Slow/Semi-Fast Services: Trains departing Mulund between 10:43 AM and 3:44 PM will be diverted onto the DOWN FAST line, stopping at Thane, Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivli stations. Passengers should expect arrivals to be approximately 10 minutes late.

UP Slow/Semi-Fast Services: Trains departing Kalyan between 10:36 AM and 3:51 PM will be diverted onto the UP FAST line, also halting at the same stations before reverting to the UP SLOW line at Mulund. These trains will similarly arrive about 10 minutes behind schedule.

All UP and DOWN slow services arriving or departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM will experience delays of around 10 minutes.

Harbour Line

On the Harbour Line, a block is scheduled from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM:

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai between 10:34 AM and 3:36 PM, as well as UP

HARBOUR line services towards CSMT from Panvel, Belapur, and Vashi between 10:16 AM and 3:47 PM, will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT Mumbai – Kurla and Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.