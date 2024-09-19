Mumbai: Bombay HC Directs Railways to Expedite Senior Citizen Compartment Conversion in Local Trains

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Railways to swiftly issue a work order for converting one of the luggage compartments in local trains into a dedicated senior citizen compartment. Until the conversion is completed, the court has instructed railway authorities to allow senior citizens to travel in the luggage compartment.

The Railways has assured the Bombay High Court that the conversion of a luggage compartment into a senior citizen compartment will be completed over two years, following the issuance of the work order, without disrupting existing train services.

The High Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by senior citizen advocate KPP Nair, who highlighted the challenges faced by the elderly while commuting on local trains, particularly during peak hours. Nair, who travels daily between Bandra and Churchgate, emphasized that he personally experiences these difficulties. Currently, 12-coach local trains have four luggage compartments, while 15-coach local trains are equipped with five luggage compartments.

According to a report of FPJ, An affidavit was filed by divisional commercial manager with the Western Railways (WR) Saurabh Kumar stating that WR and Central Railways (CR) had sent recommendation to the Railways Board last year to modify the luggage compartment (the seventh compartment of train from Churchgate end) and earmark it as special compartment for senior citizens.

The Railways claimed that the move would offer two key benefits: seats currently reserved for senior citizens in general compartments would become available to general passengers, and the excess space in luggage compartments reserved for luggage passengers would be allocated to senior citizens. The Railway Board conducted a feasibility study, assessed the costs, and approved the proposal on February 27 this year.



