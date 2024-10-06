Mumbai Metro 3 (Aqua Line): Check Fare, Timings, and Key Stations of City's Underground Metro

Mumbai’s first underground metro, Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), was inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first phase of the Mumbai Metro-3, covering the stretch from Aarey to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), was formally launched during the event. During the inauguration, PM Modi traveled on the metro from BKC to Santacruz and interacted with school students, women, and workers involved in building Metro-3. He emphasized that the Mumbai Metro-3 would become a lifeline for the bright future of Mumbaikars.

PM Modi noted that 60% of the work on Metro-3 was completed when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister. However, he criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for halting the work out of arrogance. Modi stressed that the current Mahayuti government is focused on development, while accusing the MVA of creating obstacles in the progress of infrastructure projects.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3, Lays Foundation Stone for Thane Ring Metro Project (Watch Video)

Metro-3 Ticket Prices, Route, and Benefits

With the inauguration of Mumbai Metro-3, commuters will be able to travel between Aarey and BKC starting Monday. The fare for a journey from Aarey to BKC is set at ₹50. The first phase of this line includes 10 stations, with a train arriving every 6.5 minutes. It is estimated that 1.7 million passengers will use this line, connecting areas that were previously not accessible by rail, thereby benefiting the general public significantly.

Fare Structure:

For a journey between Aarey (JVLR) and Marol Naka, passengers will need to pay ₹20.

The fare from Aarey (JVLR) to the Airport T1 Terminal Station will be ₹30.

Traveling to Bandra Colony Station will cost ₹40.

Train Schedule:

The first train will depart at 6:30 AM.

The last train will depart at 10:30 PM.

Stations in the First Phase:

SEEPZ

MIDC Andheri

Marol Naka

CSMIA T2 (Airport T2)

Sahar Road

CSMIA T1 (Airport T1)

Santacruz

Bandra Colony

BK

This metro line is expected to significantly ease travel for Mumbaikars by providing improved connectivity to areas previously inaccessible by train.