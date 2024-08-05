Mumbai Metro 3: Aqua Line from BKC to Aarey to Open Soon as 86% of Phase Two Work Completes

The work on the second phase of the much-awaited Colaba to Aarey Metro 3 line which is also known as Aqua line has picked up speed. More than 86 percent of the second phase, which covers the BKC to Colaba section, has been completed. Therefore, it is expected that the work on this route will be completed and opened for Mumbaikars soon. A 33.5 km long metro line is being constructed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which will feature a total of 27 stations.

In the first phase, the BKC to Aarey section of Aqua Metro 3 will be opened for traffic, consisting of a total of 10 stations. MMRC has already inspected this metro line with the RDSO team. The next step is an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Once the certificate is received from CMRS, the first phase will enter passenger service. Meanwhile, the second phase of the metro line has also accelerated. Both phases of the project together have completed 92.2 percent of the work, while the civil works have reached 99.3 percent completion.

Delay in Security Check.

MMRC had announced that the first phase of Metro 3, from Aarey to BKC, would be opened for passengers by May. However, the security check of this route has been delayed, requiring passengers to wait a bit longer for the route to start.

Route Status

1. Total Stations: 27

2. Stations where traffic will begin in the first phase : 10

3. Completion status of Aarey to BKC phase: 96.8 percent

4. Completion status of BKC to Colaba phase: 85.9 percent

5. Overall project completion: 92.2 percent

6. Civil work completion for the entire route: 99.3 percent

7. System work completion for the entire route: 78 percent

8. Construction of all stations: 97.3 percent