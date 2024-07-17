Aqua Line: Mumbai’s First Underground Metro to Begin From July 24, Says BJP Leader Vinod Tawde

Mumbai Metro line 3, also known as the Mumbai Metro Aqua line, will take its first tour on Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ on July 24, confirmed national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vinod Tawde on Wednesday, July 17.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Twade said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled."

"Mumbai's first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city," he added.

The Aqua Line's project phase one from Aarey Colony to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai will be operational from July 17, 2024. The under ground unique metro line is operated by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL) and it is all preparing for the launch soon.

According to the reports, the construction work at the Aarey Depot is completed and some minor finishing work is going on and will be finished before the deadline. The Aqua line is estimated to be 33.5 kilometers long, with a daily passenger capacity of 17 lakhs.

This metro is connected with 8 different railway stations, MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation), and metro line 2B and 1. Its Mumbai fully underground metro with 26 underground stations out of 27 stations.

The Journey will start from Arey colony - SEEPZ - MIDC - Marol Naka - CSMIA T2 - Sahar Road - CSMIA T1 - Santacruz - Vidyanagari - BKC - Dharavi - Shitladevi Temple - Dadar - Siddhivinayak Temple - Worli - Acharya Atrey Chowk - Science Museum - Mahalaxmi - Mumbai Central - Grant Road - Girgaon - Kalbadevi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Hutatma Chowk - Churchgate - Vidhan Bhawan - Cuffe Parade.