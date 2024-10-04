Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line: Opening Date and Its Impact on City Connectivity; Key Details

Mumbai’s much-anticipated underground Metro Line 3 is poised to revolutionize the city’s transportation system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to partially inaugurate the service on Saturday, October 5, with operations expected to begin on October 6. The first phase of the Aqua Line will cover a 12-kilometer stretch between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), featuring 10 operational stations that will greatly enhance daily commuting in the city’s bustling regions.

Key Details of the Aqua Line

The fully completed Metro Line 3 will stretch 33.5 kilometers, connecting southern, central, and western Mumbai through 27 stations. The initial operational segment between Aarey and BKC is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion, particularly in the western suburbs, by providing seamless connectivity to major business hubs and the international airport.

Once fully operational, the Aqua Line will link essential areas such as Nariman Point, Mumbai Central, Worli, and Dadar, offering direct access to Mumbai International Airport. Commuters can expect reduced travel times and enhanced convenience, particularly in high-traffic regions like Santacruz and Ghatkopar.

🚇 Discover the modern features of #MetroLine3 stations! 🌟 From accessibility ramps and elevators to advanced safety measures like CCTV and emergency systems, metro stations are designed for efficiency and comfort. #ComingSoon#MumbaiKiQueenMetroTeen#ConnectingTheUnconnectedpic.twitter.com/OYSNhqCAhm — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 3, 2024

Operational Plans

In this phase, nine trains, each comprising eight cars, will operate, accommodating approximately 2,500 passengers per train. A total of 96 trips will be conducted daily, with operational hours set from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekdays and 8:30 AM to 10:30 PM on weekends. The Aqua Line will also incorporate advanced technology, including driverless train operations managed by 48 trained captains, providing a modern, efficient, and eco-friendly urban transport solution.

Expanding Mumbai’s Metro Network

Initially scheduled for completion in 2021, the Metro Line 3 experienced delays due to environmental challenges and construction setbacks. With the opening of this phase, the Aqua Line now becomes a crucial component of the city’s expanding metro network, which encompasses 14 planned lines aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity across Mumbai.