Mumbai Metro Aqua Line Update: 97% of Work on City’s First Underground Metro from Seepz to BKC Completed in Phase 1

Phase one of the project of Mumbai Metro 3 has been completed by 97 per cent, informed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on its official X (formerly Twitter) account. It is also known as Mumbai's Aqua Line metro, which connects Seepz in Andheri East to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Bandra East in Mumbai.

MMRCL stated that Phase 1's work is in its final stage, as the Fire Brigade department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has completed the inspection of all stations. The testing of electrical and all other systems is also in its final stage.

MMRCL said that they will share the report on the same, and by next week, they will submit an application to invite the Commissioner of Railway Metro Safety (CMRS), who will check various safety aspects of metro systems.

"Total 97% work of Phase 1 of #Metro3 is completed. ✅ Inspections of all stations under phase 1 has been done by Fire Brigade department of MCGM. The testing of electrical and all others systems is in final stage. By next week #MMRC will submit an application to invite the Commissioner of Railway Metro Safety (CMRS) who will check various safety aspects of metro systems. Stay tuned!," wrote Mumbai Metro 3 in a post on X.

MMRCL Has Shared Visual From the Stations, Including BKC Sation, Marol Naka, MIDC Sation and Santacruz Station

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Aqua Line was scheduled to begin on July 24, 2024. However, due to pending work, the Phase 1 date has been postponed, and the latest date has not been announced by the Mumbai Metro 3 till now. It is reported that safety and security certification of the Metro Line 3 was awaited, due to which the operation has been delayed.

Mumbai Metro, also known as the underground metro, spread 33.5 km with corridors at Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ. The Aqua Line has 27 stations, of which 26 are underground and one is on the ground. Metro 3 is expected to offer 260 services daily, accommodating approximately 1.7 million passengers.