Mumbai: Metro Hits New High with 2.87 Lakh Passengers on Andheri-Dahisar Routes

The DN Nagar to Dahisar East Metro Line 2A and the Andheri East to Dahisar East Metro Line 7 have surpassed the 2.87 lakh passenger mark, as reported by the Maha Mumbai Metro on September 25. Earlier this month, ridership had already exceeded 2.80 lakh, with 2.81 lakh passengers traveling on these lines in a single day. The daily number of passengers continues to rise, marking a significant achievement for the Metro system.

Heavy rains hit the Mumbai suburbs on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in various areas of the city and prompting many residents to turn to the metro for transportation. This surge in demand led to a significant rush of passengers at metro stations. To alleviate congestion, the Maha Mumbai Metro operated two additional services each from Gundavali and Andheri West. Meanwhile, Central Railway services were disrupted due to waterlogged tracks, further encouraging passengers to utilize the monorail. In response to the increased ridership, Maha Mumbai Metro announced the extension of six additional services on the monorail line to help manage overcrowding.

The second phase of the metro entered passenger service on January 20, 2023. From its launch until December 20, 2023, approximately 7.17 crore passengers traveled on this route. By May 28, 2024, an additional 20 million passengers had been added in just three months and eight days. As of May this year, the two metro lines collectively serve around 2.40 lakh passengers daily, operating a total of 282 trips across 24 metro trains.